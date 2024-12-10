Entertainment

50 Cent mocks Jay-Z over rape allegations in since-deleted post

Jay-Z is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 along with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
50 Cent mocks Jay-Z over rape allegations: LOL
50 Cent mocks Jay-Z over rape allegations: 'LOL'

50 Cent has seemingly mocked Jay-Z for attending the premiere of Disney's Mustafa: The Lion King just hours after rape accusation.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, shared a photo of Jay-Z and his family at the premiere in since-deleted Instagram post.

“Jay said they said I rapped a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mustafa. LOL. [sic],” 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, wrote alongside the picture.

50 Cents also took to his X account to throw another shade at Jay-Z, who is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

"OK I don't know what's going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl. I'm just asking for a friend,” he wrote seemingly referring to Jay-Z's role as producer of the annual Super Bowl halftime show, which is set to feature Kendrick Lamar as the headline act in 2025.

On Sunday, December 8, a woman, who identified herself as Jane Doe, claimed in an amended legal filing to federal court that Jay-Z has raped her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000, along with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

However, Jay-Z  has denied all allegations against him on Monday.

Why Princess Kate deserves prestigious award?

Why Princess Kate deserves prestigious award?
UK, Germany join forces to combat migrant smuggling as Channel crossings surge

UK, Germany join forces to combat migrant smuggling as Channel crossings surge
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix's’ first ever words inspired by her iconic song

Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix's’ first ever words inspired by her iconic song
Grace Keeling, Ella Rutherford share sweet kiss amid Australia trip

Grace Keeling, Ella Rutherford share sweet kiss amid Australia trip
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix's’ first ever words inspired by her iconic song
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix's’ first ever words inspired by her iconic song
Grace Keeling, Ella Rutherford share sweet kiss amid Australia trip
Grace Keeling, Ella Rutherford share sweet kiss amid Australia trip
Beyoncé's mom reveals shocking reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations
Beyoncé's mom reveals shocking reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming
‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday
NCT’s Mark Lee, renowned rapper Lee YoungJi join forces for new single
NCT’s Mark Lee, renowned rapper Lee YoungJi join forces for new single
’28 Years Later’ trailer leaves fans wondering about Cillian Murphy’s return
’28 Years Later’ trailer leaves fans wondering about Cillian Murphy’s return
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut
Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut