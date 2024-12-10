50 Cent mocks Jay-Z over rape allegations in since-deleted post

50 Cent has seemingly mocked Jay-Z for attending the premiere of Disney's Mustafa: The Lion King just hours after rape accusation.
The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, shared a photo of Jay-Z and his family at the premiere in since-deleted Instagram post.
“Jay said they said I rapped a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mustafa. LOL. [sic],” 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, wrote alongside the picture.
50 Cents also took to his X account to throw another shade at Jay-Z, who is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000.
"OK I don't know what's going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl. I'm just asking for a friend,” he wrote seemingly referring to Jay-Z's role as producer of the annual Super Bowl halftime show, which is set to feature Kendrick Lamar as the headline act in 2025.
On Sunday, December 8, a woman, who identified herself as Jane Doe, claimed in an amended legal filing to federal court that Jay-Z has raped her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000, along with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.
However, Jay-Z has denied all allegations against him on Monday.