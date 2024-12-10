Entertainment

'DWTS' star Jenna Johnson slays 'Wicked' dance with Mirrorball trophy: WATCH

Jenna Johnson has recently won the 33rd trophy of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with her partner Joey Graziadei

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024


Jenna Johnson is casting a spell with her dance move even after Dancing with the Stars finale!

The ballroom dancer and choreographer took to social media to share a video of herself performing the iconic Wicked dance, leaving fans in awe.

“When Shiz meets DWTS,” she wrote alongside the video.

In the video, Johnson, who has recently won the 33rd trophy of Dancing with the Stars with her partner Joey Graziadei, could be seen dancing to the hit musical's song Defying Gravity while holding her coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

“Shout to @alexsandernyc for filming this at midnight for me lollll,” she commented.

Her ardent fans also flooded the comment section with praises and

“We need jenna in wicked part 2,” one user wrote.

While another noted, “The mash up we didn’t know we needed.”

“DWTS needs a wicked night,” added the third.

The fourth penned, “DWTS needs a musical theatre night or a night dedicated to wicked

“I fear this is the most iconic thing I have ever seen,” the fifth gushed.

Jenna Johnson age

Jenna Johnson was born on April 12, 1994 in Los Angeles, California. She is 30 years old as of 2024.

Jenna Johnson height

Jenna Johnson stands at a height of 5 feet 2 inches, (approximately 1.57 meters), which has added to her charm.

Jenna Johnson wedding

Jenna Johnson tied the knot with Val Chmerkovskiy in a romantic ceremony at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California on April 13, 2019.

