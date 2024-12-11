Ariana Grande graces red carpet with jokes about her posing skills

Ariana Grande brought her signature charm to the red carpet, playfully joking with photographers about her posing skills.
The Wicked star marked her attendance at the Tuesday, December 10 Academy Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles.
While posing at the redcarpet, Grande had a funny exchange with photographers.
As per a video, shared by Bustle, the 7 Rings singer poses with one foot extended in front of the other.
"Is this a good place for my toe?" she asked the photographers.
Then Grande quipped, "I've committed to this pose," as onlookers laugh.
After she went towards the line to another photographer, Grande asked, "Would you like something different?" A voice off-camera says "No, that's good," and she continues posing.
Notably, Grande served looks in a sparkly structured minidress with a plunging neckline.
She complimented her look with a pair of black tights, black pointed-toe pumps and a black ribbon in her blonde hair, which was pulled back into a sleek updo.
To note, according to a press release, the Academy Women's Luncheon connected "women from all facets of the filmmaking community" to celebrate the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, a program that supports emerging women filmmakers.
Grande’s appearance came after her role as Glinda in Wicked was nominated for a Golden Globe nomination. The star was nominated for performance by a female actor in a supporting role on Monday December 9,