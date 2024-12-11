Taylor Swift bass player pens sentimental note as Eras Tour ends 

Taylor Swift’s bass player, Amos Heller, enclosed a heartfelt note as its time to bid farewell to The Eras Tour.
Heller, who has been part of the Lover hitmaker’s band since 2007, turned to Instagram to express his emotions on being a part of one the highest grossing concert tour ever.
The bass player described the time he had to spend in the airports while traveling 5 continents, noting, “No more early lobby calls. No more airports. No more lugging a suitcase and Mono bag up an escalator, through a line, out of baggage claim.”
He continued, “No more warming up, no more cooling down. No more looking at my watch 20 times to make sure I don’t miss a call. No more saying goodbye to my family, … No more jet lag. It’s done.”
While the tour had its tiring moments, it also came with new experiences in different cities as the bassist added, “No more slipping into new languages, cultures, cuisines, accented pleasantries. No more snow in Tokyo, watch factories in Switzerland, museums in Sweden, bass shops in Australia, steaks in Rio, tattoos in Ireland, runs in Germany, flowers in Amsterdam. It’s done.”
He further revealed how walking into “ringing stadium” made him feel like a “gladiator”, adding that he has done his best, and given the Eras tour his all and now “It’s a completed work”.
Comparing the end of The Eras Tour to a graduation, Heller penned “We lived a lifetime. If you think it felt like graduation, it did.”
He concluded his emotional note addressing the Love Story singer, “You command so much respect and admiration from everyone who’s fortunate enough to add their effort to yours.”
Admiring Taylor’s professionalism and energy he added, “Your blend of focus, heart, stamina and joy calls forth the best of everyone around you. Thank you for trusting me with my part of your vision. It was the ride of a lifetime. I love you.”
The 47-year-old musician ended his ode by writing the words “Long live”, a shout out to one of Swift’s early songs that express gratitude for her fans and bandmates, released in 2010 as part of her third album, Speak Now.
Many fans and teammates rushed to Heller post, flooding the comments with praises and gratitude.
One of Taylor Swift’s stage dancer, Natalie Lecznar shared the same sentiments in the comments, as she wrote, “So beautifully share (red heart emoji) The stage right moments are locked in my memory. Thank you for all the fun, insight, and laughter. You always have such beautiful words to encapsulate a moment.”
The Eras Tour came to an end with the last show being held in Vancouver on December 8.
Notably, the All Too Well singer gave out 197 million dollars in bonuses to her staff that were on road with her for nearly 2 years.
The Eras Tour marked its beginning on March 17, 2023 from Glendale.