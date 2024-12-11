Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton suffer huge loss as Harry beams in Polo doc

Princess Kate and Prince William receive bad news ahead of Christmas

  December 11, 2024
Prince William and Princess Kate hit with huge shock amid Prince Harry's new Polo documentary buzz.

As per Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the couple's Royal Foundation suffered a huge loss as one of the trustees and extremely talented individuals Demetra Pinsent stepped down from her position.

The royal expert said, "...The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales must now learn to live without the high-octane talents of Demetra Pinsent, wife of legendary rower Sir Matthew Pinsent, gold medallist at four successive Olympic games."

He added, "I can disclose that she has just stood down after eight years as one of the foundation’s trustees."

However, no comments have been made by the Kensington Palace yet. 

It is pertinent to mention that William and Catherine received the bad news as the estranged member of their family the Duke of Sussex's beaming appearance on Netflix.

Harry and his beloved wife Meghan Markle are executive producers of the Polo series.

The documentary, which also featured the Montecito couple, was mainly recorded at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

