Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s starstruck moment with the Hollywood sensation Olivia Wilde has been captured on camera.
The Animal actor is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea International Film Festival, undoubtedly adding glam with his presence.
Several images and videos from the gala surfaced where Ranbir posed with Olivia on the red carpet.
For the glitzy event, the dad of Raha Kapoor looked dapper in a red bandghala coat that he wore with a white shirt and black pants.
On the other hand, the Babylon actor looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a white gown, accentuated with heels, a gilded gold cuff and rings.
Beside meeting the renowned Hollywood celeb, the Shamshera star spoke with Deadline and shared details about his upcoming projects.
When asked if he is working on the script for Animal 2, the star revealed that filming is likely to begin in 2027, “We should start that film in 2027, It’s a bit away.”
On his potential plans to collaborate in Hollywood, Ranbir stated, “Well of course if the opportunity arises for that it would be very exciting for me but I am more excited to make a film made by my people, my country and take it around the world."
Bollywood Meets Hollywood at Red Sea Film Festival 2024
To note, during the coveted event the Bollywood superstar Shraddha Kapoor meets with the Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, creating frenzy with the unexpected crossover.