Prince Harry asks emotional question aiming at King Charles feud

The Duke of Sussex shares feeling on his ongoing rift with King Charles in new Netflix documentary

  by Web Desk
  December 11, 2024

Prince Harry has seemingly lift the curtain on his feelings over ongoing conflict with father King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex made an emotional confession as he opened up on father-son rivalry in new Netflix documentary Polo.

In his and Meghan Markle's five-part docu-series, released on Tuesday, Harry, who used to play polo both on the same team and against his father, Charles, back when the king was young reflected on how it feels to be competing against your dad.

In one of the scenes of sports documentary, Harry was seen questioning his teammate and Argentine professional polo player Adolfo Cambiaso about competing against his 18-year-old son and rising star, Poroto.

Harry said to Cambiaso of Poroto, "You've created something special. He's doing amazing things", to which the the player replied, "We play together a lot, you know. You can play with your kid, something that you love."

The 40-year-old royal then questioned, "Yeah, but what's it like playing against your kid?" to which Cambiaso replied, "It's difficult. And worse when you lose," before Harry added: "You're proud, but also angry."

Harry and Meghan's produced documentary was shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been on speaking terms with the Royal family since the release of duke's controversial memoir, Spare in 2023.

The royal couple moved to the US in 2020, after stepping down from their royal duties.

Harry has made bombshell revelations about the royal family members in Spare, which had created a conflict between the duke and his family.

