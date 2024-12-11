Royal

Prince Harry sends thoughtful message to Royal Family before Christmas

The Duke of Sussex extends heartfelt message to London ahead of Christmas

  by Web Desk
  December 11, 2024

Prince Harry won hearts with his emotional message ahead of Christmas.

The Duke of Sussex made virtual appearance at his London-based charity Scotty's Little Soldiers's Christmas party on Tuesday.

Harry not only delighted a group of bereaved military youngsters and children with his presence but also extended his heart melting thoughts on the auspicious occasion.

Speaking to young kids Harry shared, "It’s okay to feel however you feel at Christmas."

He continued, "Some people will be celebrating and happy, other people feel reflective, some people will be sad, and maybe you’ll experience every single one of these emotions and that’s absolutely fine."

"Remember you’ve got each other, you’ve got Scotty’s and you’ve got the people that love you," the duke added.

For the unversed, Scotty’s Little Soldiers is a charitable organisation to support children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent while they were serving in the British Armed Forces.

