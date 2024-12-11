Royal

Prince William reveals his current Netflix watch with Kate Middleton

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024

Prince William opened up about his leisure time activity with Kate Middleton amid the Christmas holidays.

The Prince of Wales recently visited the Mercian Regiment to meet the soldiers and their families on the occasion of Christmas.

During a fun-filled conversation, William first admitted that he is not ready for the festival just a few days before the royal family's Sandringham celebrations.

As per The Sun, the future King "hopes for long walks with the family dog as they spend the festive period in Norfolk."

Moreover, a 14-year-old Dylan Potter asked the Prince what he does for fun.

William added, "He said he likes watching movies and hanging out with his children but because he is over 40 finds fun hard to come by."

Notably, the Prince of Wales revealed that "he has been watching Netflix with Kate including Black Doves starring Kiera Knightly."

It is important to note that this Christmas will be William and Kate's first relaxing period after a "brutal" 2024 due to the Princess's cancer battle.

