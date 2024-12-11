King Philippe, Queen Mathilde shine in Belgian Royal family's Christmas portrait: SEE

The Belgian royal family has released their official 2024 Christmas card, featuring a stunning portrait of King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, and their four children.
In the portrait, which was shared on royal family’s Instagram account on Wednesday, King Philippe, Queen Mathilde could be seen sitting on a fringed stools with their four children Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore standing behind them.
For the special photoshoot, Queen Mathilde lipped into a stunning cobalt blue midi dress with ruched detailing and a boat neckline which she paired with blue gem earrings and pointed black heels, looking absolutely gorgeous.
Her locks styled in bouffant waves and a slick of glossy pink lipstick added to her charm.
King Philippe also looked dapper in a navy suit, a pale blue shirt and a burgundy tie peppered with sky blue motifs.
Meanwhile, their eldest daughter Princess Elisabeth exuded royal vibes in a velvet burgundy jumpsuit while her sister Princess Eleonore stunned in a navy A-line dress.
Prince Gabriel and Prince Emmanuel also looked dapper in razor-sharp suits and patterned ties, twining with their father.
"The new greeting cards from the Royal Family are in the (mail) box!" the caption (translated into English) reads.
The Belgian royals' Christmas portrait comes after Prince Albert and Princess Charlene released their official portrait for the festive season.