BLACKPINK Rosé makes solo debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon' show 

Rosé finally made her debut at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
BLACKPINK member appeared on Jimmy Fallon show to promote her first full-length album, Rosie December 12, 2024.
The number one girl singer discussed her childhood, dream to become a singer and her latest accomplishments.
For her Jimmy Fallon show debut, Rosé wore a black crop top with gray miniskirt and red-black suspenders, giving the audience a sight to behold.
The audience participated during the performance of the singer’s latest viral song APT. as they could be seen jumping and singing along before Rosé transitioned into toxic till the end.
While speaking to Fallon, the Whistle singer recalled her audition for BLACKPINK, which she gave with a thought of making "good memories" as she was uncertain about her selection.
Sharing her love for the guitars, Rosé told about the first guitar her father bought her, after which she saved the money to buy her, now favourite possession, Taylor GS mini.
BLACKPINK's main vocalist revealed that she performed Jason Mraz’s 2012 hit for her audition, “It was around the time Jason Mraz had released a song called ‘I Won’t Give Up,’ I had just learnt it…”
Rosé also mentioned Bruno Mars, who convinced her to name the album, Rosie, calling him a "great mentor” and “friend.”
Furthermore, the 27-year-old star also helped Fallon learn the drinking game, on which the hit song APT. is based on.
For the unversed, Rosé released her first full length solo album, Rosie, on December 6, featuring 12 tracks, including the hit single APT. with Bruno Mars, number one girl, 3 am, toxic till the end, stay a little longer, Gameboy, not the same, call it the end, too bad for us, two years and drinks or coffee.
This was Rose's second appearance at the American talk show as she previously appeared with her BLACKPINK bandmates in 2020 to perform How You Like That.