ChatGPT service restores after hours-long global outage

OpenAI and Meta experienced global disruption, which affected millions of users worldwide

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
After an hours-long global outage, OpenAI has restored its popular chatbot ChatGPT service.

Days after releasing the video generation model Sora, OpenAI experienced a global disruption on Thursday, December 12, 2024, affecting millions of users worldwide.

According to DownDetector UK, ChatGPT faced technical issues late on Wednesday night that were at their worst around 11:53 pm.

OpenAI, in a post on X after midnight, informed, “We’re experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry, and we’ll keep you updated!”

Later, just after 5 am in the morning (UK time), the artificial intelligence company said that they had recovered the service and the website and wrote, “We have identified a pathway to recovery, and we are starting to see some traffic successfully return. Continuing to work to return service to normal.”

The service began to go back to normal by mid-morning on Thursday; however, numerous users, including GPTPro subscribers, reported slow logins.

This came after thousands of social media users in the UK reported Meta apps, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp blackouts, which the social media giant dubbed as “technical issues.” The issue was resolved late on Wednesday.

Meta spokesperson said, “Thanks for bearing with us! We’re 99% of the way there—just doing some last checks. We apologize to those who’ve been affected by the outage.”

The website that monitors social media outages reported that three cities, Manchester, London, and Glasgow, were most affected by the outage.

