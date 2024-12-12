Entertainment

Kylie Jenner shares bold selfie with Kris Jenner, poking fun at her mom

'The Kardashians' star shared a photo as they were together for a selfie snap

Kylie Jenner turned heads with a bold selfie alongside her mom Kris Jenner.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder dropped a bold snap as she flashed a hint of cleavage and made, along with momager.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Kylie shared a photo as they were together for a selfie snapped inside an elevator.

The mother of three wrote the caption, “sometimes i'm having a bad day and then i remember kris jenner is my mom.”

In a shared snap Kylie donned a low-cut, olive green halter top.

She wore makeup as her face was covered with nude makeup including pink blush and a mauve shade of matte lipstick.

For her hair she left the dark tresses framed her face in voluminous curls, while Kris beamed behind her.

Notably, it came after, Kylie dropped the snap after she joined Chalamet, 28, at the afterparty following the L.A. premiere of A Complete Unknown at the Dolby Theatre on December 10.

However, Kylie missed the red carpet at the premiere, she and her mom Kris Jenner arrived at the afterparty.

The guest shared that Kylie and Chalamet were "pretty affectionate with each other.”

