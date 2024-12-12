Trending

Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a flowing ivory dress at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after Citadel 2 wrap
Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap 

Priyanka Chopra is set to sign a huge Bollywood deal!

Chopra, who had been actively working on big projects in Hollywood, has created fans anticipation with a striking new update. 

During a media interaction at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Saudi Arabia, the Citadel actress talked about going back to her roots, “It’s part of my family, it’s a part of my upbringing.”

“I’m very close to deciding on doing one (film) next year (2025), so keep your fingers crossed. Send good vibes that it works out and that I actually end up doing one next year,” Chopra added.

The global sensation, who has been given many iconic songs in her Bollywood films also admitted that she missed dancing more than anything else.

To note, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just kicked off the holiday season in the United States with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. 

The Don actress graced the star-studded Red Sea Film Festival opposite her husband, where the latter reminisced about his early romance with the diva. 

Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project

Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project
Matt LeBlanc steps out of reclusive life with rare outing

Matt LeBlanc steps out of reclusive life with rare outing
Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations

Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations
Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap

Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap

Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane
Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane
Humayun Saeed teases exciting new project
Humayun Saeed teases exciting new project
Nick Jonas reminisces over early romance with Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas reminisces over early romance with Priyanka Chopra
Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on her pregnancy
Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on her pregnancy
Ahmed Ali Akbar gears for exciting new project 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Ahmed Ali Akbar gears for exciting new project 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Jeremy Renner expresses deep fondness for Bollywood
Jeremy Renner expresses deep fondness for Bollywood
Varun Dhawan shares behind-the-scenes from 'Baby John'
Varun Dhawan shares behind-the-scenes from 'Baby John'
Andrew Garfield reacts to meeting Shraddha Kapoor
Andrew Garfield reacts to meeting Shraddha Kapoor
Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor
Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor
Ayeza Khan makes fond memories with her 'gang in wonderland'
Ayeza Khan makes fond memories with her 'gang in wonderland'
Sarah Khan unveils first look from sets of her upcoming drama
Sarah Khan unveils first look from sets of her upcoming drama
Ranveer Singh marks 14 years of 'Band Baaja Baaraat': 'dreams became reality'
Ranveer Singh marks 14 years of 'Band Baaja Baaraat': 'dreams became reality'