Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap 

Priyanka Chopra is set to sign a huge Bollywood deal!
Chopra, who had been actively working on big projects in Hollywood, has created fans anticipation with a striking new update.
During a media interaction at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Saudi Arabia, the Citadel actress talked about going back to her roots, “It’s part of my family, it’s a part of my upbringing.”
“I’m very close to deciding on doing one (film) next year (2025), so keep your fingers crossed. Send good vibes that it works out and that I actually end up doing one next year,” Chopra added.
The global sensation, who has been given many iconic songs in her Bollywood films also admitted that she missed dancing more than anything else.
To note, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just kicked off the holiday season in the United States with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
The Don actress graced the star-studded Red Sea Film Festival opposite her husband, where the latter reminisced about his early romance with the diva.