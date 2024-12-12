Preity Zinta shares sweet story behind ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ throwback snap

Preity Zinta has a “yummy” tale to share!
The 49-year-old Indian actress and entrepreneur, who has enjoyed widespread fame and recognition for her outstanding contribution to the Indian film industry, shared a snap from her 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai on which she worked along with Aamir Khan.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, December 12, the Veer Zaara actress shared a throwback photo from the shoot of Dil Chahta Hai track Jaane Kyon Log Pyar along with a “yummy” story behind it.
Preity revealed that after the song’s filming, which was done in Sydney, Australia, she felt immense hunger and wanted to eat something, however, the actress was asked to pose for a “few photos.”
“I still remember the moment this photo was taken. We were shooting the song ‘Jaane Kyu log pyar karte hai’ in Sydney. Like all shoots we had to hurry & finish within a certain time frame, so everyone was focused on finishing the shoot asap. Of course I missed breakfast that morning, so all I could think of was food!” she wrote.
The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress continued to share, “Once the shoot was over I was asked to do a few still/photos. I made a face & said I’m starving. Can we do this later? Someone said, It will only take a second. Just look at the camera & think of a yummy chocolate croissant …. And that’s exactly what I did when this photo was taken.”
Concluding the story, Preity Zinta penned, “This photo always reminds me of enjoying & appreciating the little things that bring us so much Joy.”
Preity Zinta starrer Dil Chahta Hai also features Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia.