Arjun Rampal enjoys first walk, sunset of 2026 after engagement buzz

Arjun Rampal had a blockbuster 2025 with the hit film Dhurandhar, which has crossed INR 1101 crore globally.
Expressing his gratitude, the Om Shanti Om actor turned to his Instagram account to share a cinematic video of himself out in the open field with the caption, "Happy New year beautiful people. 2025 has been amazing. 2026 is your year so own it."
He penned, "Become the best versions of your self. Wishing you and your loved ones a fabulous year ahead. #happynewyear2026."
In the video, Arjun could be seen moving his camera as he shared that he is enjoying the first walk and sunset of 2026 with his dog.
The 53-year-old also expressed his gratitude, noting, "Thankyou for everything. Big love."
The heartfelt post came days after the actor confirmed his engagement to his long-term partner, Gabriella Demetriades, during Rhea Chakraborty's podcast.
During their appearance, when the topic shifted to relationships, Gabriella noted, "We are not married now, but who knows?" with Arjun adding, "We are engaged."
Rampal and Demetriades have been together since 2018. They share two sons, Arik, who was born in 2019, and Arav, 2.
Moreover, on the professional front, fans are excited to see Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar 2, which is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.