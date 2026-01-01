Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

Arjun Rampal enjoys first walk, sunset of 2026 after engagement buzz

The 'Dil Hai Tumhaare' actor and Gabriella Demetriades recently confirmed their engagement after a seven-year romance

  • By Hania Jamil
Arjun Rampal enjoys first walk, sunset of 2026 after engagement buzz
Arjun Rampal enjoys first walk, sunset of 2026 after engagement buzz

Arjun Rampal had a blockbuster 2025 with the hit film Dhurandhar, which has crossed INR 1101 crore globally.

Expressing his gratitude, the Om Shanti Om actor turned to his Instagram account to share a cinematic video of himself out in the open field with the caption, "Happy New year beautiful people. 2025 has been amazing. 2026 is your year so own it."

He penned, "Become the best versions of your self. Wishing you and your loved ones a fabulous year ahead. #happynewyear2026."


In the video, Arjun could be seen moving his camera as he shared that he is enjoying the first walk and sunset of 2026 with his dog.

The 53-year-old also expressed his gratitude, noting, "Thankyou for everything. Big love."

The heartfelt post came days after the actor confirmed his engagement to his long-term partner, Gabriella Demetriades, during Rhea Chakraborty's podcast.

During their appearance, when the topic shifted to relationships, Gabriella noted, "We are not married now, but who knows?" with Arjun adding, "We are engaged."

Rampal and Demetriades have been together since 2018. They share two sons, Arik, who was born in 2019, and Arav, 2.

Moreover, on the professional front, fans are excited to see Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar 2, which is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

Kapil Sharma addresses viral Shah Rukh Khan controversy

Kapil Sharma addresses viral Shah Rukh Khan controversy

Hamza Sohail teases new project with heartfelt New Year's message

Hamza Sohail teases new project with heartfelt New Year's message

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73

Esha Deol rings in New Year with emotional tribute to late Dharmendra

Esha Deol rings in New Year with emotional tribute to late Dharmendra
Ali Zafar celebrates new year with wife Ayesha Fazli

Ali Zafar celebrates new year with wife Ayesha Fazli
Mahira Khan opens up on ‘friendship’ with Fawad Khan in CNN interview

Mahira Khan opens up on ‘friendship’ with Fawad Khan in CNN interview
‘Dhurandhar’ whirlwind success faces blow as Ministry issues bombshell order

‘Dhurandhar’ whirlwind success faces blow as Ministry issues bombshell order
Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan
Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025

Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025
Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra

Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra
Mawra Hocane wraps 2025 with ‘emotional’ message, ‘looks forward’ to 2026

Mawra Hocane wraps 2025 with ‘emotional’ message, ‘looks forward’ to 2026
Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari make long-awaited comeback with intense love story

Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari make long-awaited comeback with intense love story

Popular News

Severe CKD patients at significantly higher risk of Gastroparesis, study

Severe CKD patients at significantly higher risk of Gastroparesis, study
50 minutes ago
Migrant Channel crossings hit record numbers in 2025

Migrant Channel crossings hit record numbers in 2025
59 minutes ago
NHS warns people consuming Levothyroxine to treat thyroid

NHS warns people consuming Levothyroxine to treat thyroid
2 hours ago