Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari’s ‘Humrahi’ already sets major record before release

  By Sidra Khan
Geo Entertainment reunites fans' favorite onscreen couple Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari in upcoming TV drama 'Humrahi'

The “biggest love story of 2026” is already creating a buzz online!

Just a day after unveiling the first look of Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari’s TV drama Humrahi on New Year’s Eve, Geo TV revealed that the show has already set a major record ahead of its premiere.

Taking to its official Instagram handle on Thursday, January 1, Har Pal Geo TV shared that Humrahi’s first look has garnered 1.5 million views in just 16 hours after its release, marking a major achievement for the show.

“The first look of the biggest love story of 2026 has taken social media by storm, garnering 1.5+ million views in just 16 hours across all social platforms. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support for Humrahi!” they captioned.

Promising to touch viewers’ hearts with its romantic, emotional, and warm storyline, Humrahi is set to bring back fans’ beloved onscreen couple Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari.

The duo has previously worked together in three other drama serials; 2018’s Haara Dil, 2020’s Deewangi, and 2024’s Jaan Nisar, making the audiences swoon over their powerful onscreen chemistry.

Notably, Humrahi is a story of passion, devotion, and emotional intensity, set to bring new hope, new light, and renewed colors of life into the hearts of all those who believe in love.

