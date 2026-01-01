Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' smashes North American box office records

The spy-thriller Dhurandhar continues to break global box office records on day 28!
Starring Ranveer Singh, the film has now became the highest-earning Bollywood movie ever in North America.
The Aditya Dhar’s film has surpassed the total box office earnings of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.
Dhurandhar earned more than $17.50 million in North America, beating Pathaan’s $17.49 million.
Alongside Ranveer, the movie also stars a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
Dhurandhar is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film ever in North America, across all languages.
Only Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (over $20 million) and Kalki 2898 AD (over $18.50 million) have earned more.
Experts believed that it could soon surpass Kalki to become the second-highest grossing Indian film and there is still a possibility that it will also surpass Baahubali 2 if continues to perform well.
Following the success of the first film, the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is set to release worldwide in theaters on March 19, 2026.
Unlike the original, which was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will have a simultaneous release in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam due to high demand.