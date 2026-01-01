Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Trending

Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' smashes North American box office records

The Aditya Dhar’s film 'Dhurandhar' surpassed the lifetime collections of several major Bollywood films

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar smashes North American box office records
Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' smashes North American box office records

The spy-thriller Dhurandhar continues to break global box office records on day 28!

Starring Ranveer Singh, the film has now became the highest-earning Bollywood movie ever in North America.

The Aditya Dhar’s film has surpassed the total box office earnings of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.

Dhurandhar earned more than $17.50 million in North America, beating Pathaan’s $17.49 million.

Alongside Ranveer, the movie also stars a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film ever in North America, across all languages.

Only Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (over $20 million) and Kalki 2898 AD (over $18.50 million) have earned more.

Experts believed that it could soon surpass Kalki to become the second-highest grossing Indian film and there is still a possibility that it will also surpass Baahubali 2 if continues to perform well.

Following the success of the first film, the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is set to release worldwide in theaters on March 19, 2026.

Unlike the original, which was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will have a simultaneous release in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam due to high demand.

Nouman Ijaz reveals 'untold' secrets behind Pakistan showbiz rivalries

Nouman Ijaz reveals 'untold' secrets behind Pakistan showbiz rivalries
Arjun Rampal enjoys first walk, sunset of 2026 after engagement buzz

Arjun Rampal enjoys first walk, sunset of 2026 after engagement buzz
Kapil Sharma addresses viral Shah Rukh Khan controversy

Kapil Sharma addresses viral Shah Rukh Khan controversy

Hamza Sohail teases new project with heartfelt New Year's message

Hamza Sohail teases new project with heartfelt New Year's message

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73

Esha Deol rings in New Year with emotional tribute to late Dharmendra

Esha Deol rings in New Year with emotional tribute to late Dharmendra
Ali Zafar celebrates new year with wife Ayesha Fazli

Ali Zafar celebrates new year with wife Ayesha Fazli
Mahira Khan opens up on ‘friendship’ with Fawad Khan in CNN interview

Mahira Khan opens up on ‘friendship’ with Fawad Khan in CNN interview
‘Dhurandhar’ whirlwind success faces blow as Ministry issues bombshell order

‘Dhurandhar’ whirlwind success faces blow as Ministry issues bombshell order
Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan
Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025

Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025
Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra

Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra

Popular News

Jennie reflects on reunion with BLACKPINK for Deadline World Tour

Jennie reflects on reunion with BLACKPINK for Deadline World Tour
an hour ago
Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026

Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026
54 minutes ago
Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay

Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay
an hour ago