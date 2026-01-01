Hamza Sohail teases new project with heartfelt New Year's message 

Hamza Sohail rang in the New Year with a glimpse of an upcoming project, making fans excited about what 2026 holds for the actor.
On Thursday, January 1, the Dil Wali Gali Main actor turned to his Instagram Stories to greet fans on the celebratory occasion.
"Happy new year to you and your beautiful families! Endlessly grateful for the love and support that never wavers. I love y'all," Hamza said.
He added, "Here's to spreading more joy and love, raising the bar and what's next."
In the next slide, the Zard Patton Ka Bunn actor shared a snap of himself and director Ali Hassan on a screen, with text that read, "See you guys soon!"
Hamza is set to appear alongside Yumna Zaidi in an untitled Ramadan project directed by Ali Hassan, known for his works, including Meem Se Mohabbat, Jama Taqseem and Fairy Tale. The highly anticipated series is written by Saima Akram Chuadhary.
Moreover, the social media update came days after Sajal Aly set the record straight on the romance rumours with Hamza Sohail.
The two actors won fans' hearts with their undeniable on-screen chemistry in dramas, including Zard Patton Ka Bunn and Dil Wali Gali Mein.