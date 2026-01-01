Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

Hamza Sohail teases new project with heartfelt New Year's message

The 'Sirf Tum' actor was last seen in 'Dil Wali Gali Mein' opposite Sajal Aly

  • By Hania Jamil
Hamza Sohail teases new project with heartfelt New Years message
Hamza Sohail teases new project with heartfelt New Year's message 

Hamza Sohail rang in the New Year with a glimpse of an upcoming project, making fans excited about what 2026 holds for the actor.

On Thursday, January 1, the Dil Wali Gali Main actor turned to his Instagram Stories to greet fans on the celebratory occasion.

"Happy new year to you and your beautiful families! Endlessly grateful for the love and support that never wavers. I love y'all," Hamza said.

Picture Credit: Hamza Sohail/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Hamza Sohail/ Instagram

He added, "Here's to spreading more joy and love, raising the bar and what's next."

In the next slide, the Zard Patton Ka Bunn actor shared a snap of himself and director Ali Hassan on a screen, with text that read, "See you guys soon!"

Picture Credit: Hamza Sohail/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Hamza Sohail/ Instagram 

Hamza is set to appear alongside Yumna Zaidi in an untitled Ramadan project directed by Ali Hassan, known for his works, including Meem Se Mohabbat, Jama Taqseem and Fairy Tale. The highly anticipated series is written by Saima Akram Chuadhary.

Moreover, the social media update came days after Sajal Aly set the record straight on the romance rumours with Hamza Sohail.

The two actors won fans' hearts with their undeniable on-screen chemistry in dramas, including Zard Patton Ka Bunn and Dil Wali Gali Mein.

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73

Esha Deol rings in New Year with emotional tribute to late Dharmendra

Esha Deol rings in New Year with emotional tribute to late Dharmendra
Ali Zafar celebrates new year with wife Ayesha Fazli

Ali Zafar celebrates new year with wife Ayesha Fazli
Mahira Khan opens up on ‘friendship’ with Fawad Khan in CNN interview

Mahira Khan opens up on ‘friendship’ with Fawad Khan in CNN interview
‘Dhurandhar’ whirlwind success faces blow as Ministry issues bombshell order

‘Dhurandhar’ whirlwind success faces blow as Ministry issues bombshell order
Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan
Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025

Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025
Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra

Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra
Mawra Hocane wraps 2025 with ‘emotional’ message, ‘looks forward’ to 2026

Mawra Hocane wraps 2025 with ‘emotional’ message, ‘looks forward’ to 2026
Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari make long-awaited comeback with intense love story

Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari make long-awaited comeback with intense love story
Amitabh Bachchan remembers late co-star Dharmendra after 'Ikkis' premiere

Amitabh Bachchan remembers late co-star Dharmendra after 'Ikkis' premiere

Shahid Kapoor's mom makes rare comments on actor's 'tough exterior'

Shahid Kapoor's mom makes rare comments on actor's 'tough exterior'

Popular News

MTV shuts down final music-only channels worldwide after 44 years

MTV shuts down final music-only channels worldwide after 44 years
one minute ago
Swiss ski resort tragedy: Indoor firework may have sparked fatal bar fire

Swiss ski resort tragedy: Indoor firework may have sparked fatal bar fire
31 minutes ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals toughest period of his career

Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals toughest period of his career
2 hours ago