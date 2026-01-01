Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Nouman Ijaz reveals 'untold' secrets behind Pakistan showbiz rivalries

Nouman Ijaz has received widespread praise for his recent drama 'Shurpasand'

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Nouman Ijaz reveals untold secrets behind Pakistan showbiz rivalries
Nouman Ijaz reveals 'untold' secrets behind Pakistan showbiz rivalries

Veteran actor Nouman Ijaz has openly expressed his sincere opinion about Pakistan's showbiz industry.

In a recent interview, he revealed that jealousy and resentment often dominate relationships among industry professionals.

His remarks came in response to criticism from director-actor Sangeeta though he did not name anyone directly.

Sangeeta alleged that three years ago, Ijaz was paid full payment for her drama Bhulley Shah but did not start filing as agreed, causing the project to be delayed.

Ijaz said, “I have learned over these many years that everyone in our industry holds grudges."

“If you decline a project for any reason or out of necessity, people take it personally. They think, ‘He refused me, so I will never work with him again’," the 60-year-old actor said.

The actor acknowledged the difficulties and rivalries in the entertainment industry that have affected his career and accepts it as part of life.

However, he further expressed hope that his son, Zaviyar who has entered the industry with several hit dramas won't have to face the same challenges.

“I have told Zaviyar that I pray those who hold grudges against me don’t take it out on you. Unfortunately, such people are finding different ways to show their spite,” he added.

Ijaz has received widespread praise for his recent drama Shurpasand, in which he plays Farasat Ali, a seemingly noble man with a cruel streak alongside Hareem Farooq, Nadia Afghan and Affan Waheed.

