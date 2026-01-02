Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

Anil Kapoor hails Nana Patekar as 'solid' friend in sweet birthday note

Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor starred as brothers in 'Welcome' films, proving their excellent comedic timings

  • By Hania Jamil
Anil Kapoor hails Nana Patekar as solid friend in sweet birthday note
Anil Kapoor hails Nana Patekar as 'solid' friend in sweet birthday note

Anil Kapoor expressed his desire to collaborate with his Welcome co-star, Nana Patekar, in a heartwarming birthday message.

Turning to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 1, the Animal actor shared a humorous clip from their 2015 film, Welcome Back, with the text, "Happy Birthday to the OG! @iamnanapatekar."

"The greatest male co-star any actor could ask for, and even more solid dost! Hope you relive the madness and joy of our time on Welcome together with this hilarious clip. Looking forward to our next collaboration," he added.

Picture Credit: Anil Kapoor / Instagram
Picture Credit: Anil Kapoor / Instagram 

Anil and Nana starred in the classic comedy franchise Welcome, where they played fan favourite characters Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty, respectively.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the original film's story, released in 2007, revolved around Rajiv (Akshay Kumar), who falls in love with Sanjana (Katrina Kaif), whose brothers Uday and Majnu are connected to the underworld.

The chaotic yet comedic movie has remained a rewatchable film for the Bollywood fans.

Moreover, the pair reprised their characters in Welcome Back, with John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replacing Akshay and Katrina.

Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari’s ‘Humrahi’ already sets major record before release

Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari’s ‘Humrahi’ already sets major record before release
Nouman Ijaz reveals 'untold' secrets behind Pakistan showbiz rivalries

Nouman Ijaz reveals 'untold' secrets behind Pakistan showbiz rivalries
Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' smashes North American box office records

Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' smashes North American box office records
Arjun Rampal enjoys first walk, sunset of 2026 after engagement buzz

Arjun Rampal enjoys first walk, sunset of 2026 after engagement buzz
Kapil Sharma addresses viral Shah Rukh Khan controversy

Kapil Sharma addresses viral Shah Rukh Khan controversy

Hamza Sohail teases new project with heartfelt New Year's message

Hamza Sohail teases new project with heartfelt New Year's message

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73

Esha Deol rings in New Year with emotional tribute to late Dharmendra

Esha Deol rings in New Year with emotional tribute to late Dharmendra
Ali Zafar celebrates new year with wife Ayesha Fazli

Ali Zafar celebrates new year with wife Ayesha Fazli
Mahira Khan opens up on ‘friendship’ with Fawad Khan in CNN interview

Mahira Khan opens up on ‘friendship’ with Fawad Khan in CNN interview
‘Dhurandhar’ whirlwind success faces blow as Ministry issues bombshell order

‘Dhurandhar’ whirlwind success faces blow as Ministry issues bombshell order
Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan

Popular News

Mamdani vows to govern NYC 'audaciously' in inauguration speech

Mamdani vows to govern NYC 'audaciously' in inauguration speech
40 minutes ago
Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny

Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny
2 hours ago
Alix Earle, Tom Brady ignite romance buzz with intimate New Year 2026 outing

Alix Earle, Tom Brady ignite romance buzz with intimate New Year 2026 outing
4 hours ago