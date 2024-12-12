WhatsApp to roll out translation feature for messages and channel updates

WhatsApp is developing a new and unique feature to translate chat messages and channel updates.
As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to translate messages and updates from channels into different languages.
The translation will take place entirely on the user’s device , without sending any data to third-party services or WhatsApp servers, ensuring the privacy and security of messages.
In addition to this, users can download language packs in advance, to use the feature even without an internet connection.
However, this feature is still under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.
Additionally, WhatsApp introduces a new feature for quick replies to voice messages!
This button, which appears only when a voice message is played, allows users to instantly record and send voice replies.
In addition to this, the instant messaging platform is rolling out a unique online counter feature for group chats.
This new feature shows the number of participants who are currently online in the top app bar of group chats.
Previously, the top app bar displayed a summary of group members’ names and their activities like whether they were typing or online.
This feature lets users easily see how many members have the app open.