Saba Qamar gets 'beautiful' flower bouquet from loved one after big announcement

Saba Qamar recently announced an upcoming crime thriller project titled, 'Case No 9'

  by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Saba Qamar gets ‘beautiful’ flower bouquet from loved one after big announcement
Saba Qamar gets ‘beautiful’ flower bouquet from loved one after big announcement

Saba Qamar has received a beautiful flower bouquet from her director as a reward.

The actress, who recently announced an upcoming crime thriller project titled, Case No 9 with director Syed Wahajat Hussain, took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of adorable flower bouquet.

“When you give your best on set, and your director appreciates your work, you’rerewarded with moments like these,” she wrote on the photo, tagging Hussain.

Qamar further added, “Thank you for these beautiful flowers.”

On November 28, the Baaghi actress announced the exciting project, which is penned by Geo news anchor Shahzeb Khanzada.

“Revealing the working title of my new project: Case No 9. While diving into the story with my incredible director, I couldn’t help but wonder—do you know what amazing projects he’s given us before? Drop your guesses!” she penned on Instagram.

Shortly after announcement, Qamar posted solo shots of her on the set.

“Queen of my own little world—just sunshine, smiles, and a heart full of hope,” she wrote alongside the photos.

According to reports, Saba Qamar will be joined by Faysal Quraishi, Junaid Khan and Amina Sheikh in the upcoming Geo TV drama serial.

