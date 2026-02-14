Hania Aamir shares intimate wedding video with Asim Azhar: Watch

Hania Aamir has finally addressed the buzz surrounding her viral dance video with singer Asim Azhar.
Taking to Instagram, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu starlet shared a cheeky video collage from a wedding-themed birthday party, featuring her rumoured boyfriend. the Jo Tu Na Mila singer.
A shared video started with a background voice, “Hello Guys, It’s Hania Day” as video continued, Hania can be seen in a yellow desi mayoun attire, saying, “Everyone wanted me to get married so bad, so we arranged a fake wedding.”
In an exciting video, the Anaa starlet offered glimpses of funny yet thrilling moments of her fake wedding preparation.
Hania penned the caption, “chup kai video nai banate noor, it’s bad manners. my friends highkey too iconic for this birthday.”
Notably, this snippet came amid Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar igniting wedding buzz after Galaxy Lollywood posted a video of the two stars dancing their hearts out at what appeared to be a wedding celebration.
Hania was seen dressed as a bride, adorned with gajras, prompting fans to assume the two were tying the knot.
Rumours linking the Tera Woh Pyar singer and the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress have been making rounds for quite some time.
To note, despite her clarification, reports continue to speculate that the two may officially tie the knot during Ramadan 2026.