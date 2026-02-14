News
Sunny Deol shares honest take on years of challenges in film industry

Sunny Deol candidly revisited the difficult chapters of his career, sharing how prolonged setbacks made him question whether the right opportunities would ever come his way.

While talking to news agency ANI, the Border 2 star reflected on the shifting landscape of films and evolving viewer preferences.

He said, "I have been in this industry for many years. And we have been seeing such things. But the most important thing that I say to everyone and what I believe is why I am here is because whatever work you do, if you are an actor, whichever field you are, I mean, ups and downs will keep happening, but aapko hardwork karte rehna padega aur karte rehna chahiye (you will have to keep working hard)."

Deol mentioned, “After years of struggle, when a film does well, you start believing in destiny. Before that, you are only thinking that ‘I will make my destiny, I will do this, I will do that. A person keeps doing it’.”

Despite enjoying a strong run at the box office, the Gadar 2 actor later entered a slower phase, sharing that how the filmmaking landscape transformed in the post-2000.

He stated, “Things keep changing. Aur kya hota hai industry bhi kaafi badalti rahi hai (And industry has also changed a lot). And like, I think after 2000, the corporate world came in, and the ways of making films, I mean, the subjects and topics and actors' choices and the directors, everything kept changing. So us daur mein shayad mere layak koi aesa subject ya cheez nahi thi (So maybe at that time, there was no such subject or anything like that for me)."

Sunny Deol’s latest film, Border 2, inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, released in theatres on January 23. 

