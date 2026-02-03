Arijit Singh drops first independent song after shocking playback retirement 

News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Arijit Singh has recently released the first independent song after announcing retirement from playback singing. 

The O Maahi singer has once again surprised fans by dropping a new song as an independent musician.

However, one of his first independent projects isn’t any typical peppy track, but actually a devotional one – Shiva Bhajan.

According to The Indian Express, Arijit has released the music video on his YouTube channel on February 9th, 2026.

He did not promote the latest release on social media, where he has millions of followers.

Notably, the song, titled Oh Shiv Mere, is one of his first independent projects.

While posting the video on his X handle, Kumaar wrote, "Thx u Arijit Singh for blessing this song with your divine voice (sic.)"

As soon as it dropped on social media, fans couldn’t keep calm after hearing the voice of their favourite singer in a devotional song, with one fan commenting, "Arjit Singh’s voice literally hits something different in this; the spirituality we feel in this is beyond the way we think."

"Arijit singing a Bhajan?? Are we sure?" a second noted.

A third said, "Arijit Singh, back to his kingdom."

This update came after Arijit Singh had announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27 this year.

Taking to Instagram, the popular Indian musician wrote, "I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey." 

