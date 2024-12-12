Royal

Queen Camilla defies health scare to host joyful Christmas tree trimming party

Queen Camilla hosted a tree trimming party at her and King Charles’ London home of Clarence House

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Queen Camilla defies health scare to host joyful Christmas tree trimming party
Queen Camilla defies health scare to host joyful Christmas tree trimming party

No one can stop Queen Camilla to continue her most beloved holiday traditions, not even pneumonia!

On Thursday, December 12, the Queen hosted a festive Christmas tree trimming party at Clarence House in London despite recently recovering from a chest infection and pneumonia.

The annual festive event, brought together the children of Helen & Douglas House, the world's first children's hospice (based in Oxfordshire), which provides medical, emotional and practical support for seriously ill children and their families, as well as children helped by Roald Dahl's Marvelous Children's Charity.

Upon arrival, the children welcomed to the London residence by palace guardsmen and musical performance by the Band and Bugles of the Rifles Regiment.

Camilla, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment, presented an afternoon of surprises, including a visit from Santa Claus.

The exciting part of the event was the tree trimming ceremony, where the children and their families helped decorate the Christmas tree.

The children and their families and carers then joined Queen Camilla for the lunch.

The holiday event comes a day after Queen Camilla made her first public appearance after skipping Christmas Carol Service, hosted by Kate Middleton.

She joined a party honoring the Royal Volunteer Service and, along with King Charles.

Queen Camilla defies health scare to host joyful Christmas tree trimming party

Queen Camilla defies health scare to host joyful Christmas tree trimming party
Donald Trump named Time's 2024 Person of the Year after historic comeback

Donald Trump named Time's 2024 Person of the Year after historic comeback
Saba Qamar gets ‘beautiful’ flower bouquet from loved one after big announcement

Saba Qamar gets ‘beautiful’ flower bouquet from loved one after big announcement
Preity Zinta shares sweet story behind ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ throwback snap

Preity Zinta shares sweet story behind ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ throwback snap
Princess Kate loses big title as Prince William reveals Christmas plans
Princess Kate loses big title as Prince William reveals Christmas plans
Prince William makes romantic plan for Kate Middleton after Christmas
Prince William makes romantic plan for Kate Middleton after Christmas
Queen Letizia exudes 'Barbie' vibes in slaying pink outfit during Rome trip: SEE
Queen Letizia exudes 'Barbie' vibes in slaying pink outfit during Rome trip: SEE
Palace issues delightful update on Queen Camilla amid pneumonia scare
Palace issues delightful update on Queen Camilla amid pneumonia scare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s true intention behind new doc revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s true intention behind new doc revealed
Prince William, Kate ready to take the throne amid Charles’ abdication plans
Prince William, Kate ready to take the throne amid Charles’ abdication plans
Kate Middleton drops big surprise as Prince Harry sends emotional message
Kate Middleton drops big surprise as Prince Harry sends emotional message
Prince Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card after Prince William plans revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card after Prince William plans revealed
Meghan Markle celebrates baby news as Prince Harry debunks divorce rumors
Meghan Markle celebrates baby news as Prince Harry debunks divorce rumors
Kate Middleton transformed after her cancer battle?
Kate Middleton transformed after her cancer battle?
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turns head at outing with Portuguese President
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turns head at outing with Portuguese President
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde shine in Belgian Royal family's Christmas portrait: SEE
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde shine in Belgian Royal family's Christmas portrait: SEE