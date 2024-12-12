Queen Camilla defies health scare to host joyful Christmas tree trimming party

No one can stop Queen Camilla to continue her most beloved holiday traditions, not even pneumonia!
On Thursday, December 12, the Queen hosted a festive Christmas tree trimming party at Clarence House in London despite recently recovering from a chest infection and pneumonia.
The annual festive event, brought together the children of Helen & Douglas House, the world's first children's hospice (based in Oxfordshire), which provides medical, emotional and practical support for seriously ill children and their families, as well as children helped by Roald Dahl's Marvelous Children's Charity.
Upon arrival, the children welcomed to the London residence by palace guardsmen and musical performance by the Band and Bugles of the Rifles Regiment.
Camilla, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment, presented an afternoon of surprises, including a visit from Santa Claus.
The exciting part of the event was the tree trimming ceremony, where the children and their families helped decorate the Christmas tree.
The children and their families and carers then joined Queen Camilla for the lunch.
The holiday event comes a day after Queen Camilla made her first public appearance after skipping Christmas Carol Service, hosted by Kate Middleton.
She joined a party honoring the Royal Volunteer Service and, along with King Charles.