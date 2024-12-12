Entertainment

Ilona Maher shares new desire after hinting at potential rugby comeback

The American rugby union player won bronze in rugby sevens at the 2024 Paris Olympics

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024

Ilona Maher has expressed a brand-new wish after hinting at possible Rugby World Cup comeback!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night, December 11, the 28-year-old American rugby union player shared a short clip with her sister as they had dinner.

Giving eye rolls to each other, the two sisters expressed boredom of having “candlelit dinner out” together.

“We’ve GOTTA meet more people,” the Dancing with the Stars 2nd runner up captioned as she expressed her desire to meet new people to have dinner and outings with.

This comes just a few days after Ilona Maher dropped a huge hint about her future in the Rugby World Cup, following an intervention by the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

On Siya Kolisi’s Instagram handle, the DWTS star shared her desire and expressed that she wants to play at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

Ilona Maher Partner:

As of December 2024, the rugby star is single and does not have any partner as there has been no confirmation of romance.

However, many fans speculate that the Dancing with the Stars alum is in relationship with her dance partner Alan Bersten, with whom she shared a strong chemistry while on the show. But the duo has denied the rumors.

Ilona Maher Height:

Ilona Maher is 5’8 feet tall, which is 1.78 meters.

Ilona Maher Nationality:

The Team USA Rugby Sevens bronze medalist is an American national who was born in Burlington, Vermont on August 12, 1996.

