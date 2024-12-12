Entertainment

'Wicked' star Jonathan Bailey reveals desire to become father

Jonathan Bailey, who is openly gay, has revealed plans about fatherhood

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Jonathan Bailey, who is openly gay man, has shared his heartfelt desire to become a father.

During his latest shoot with Vogue, the Bridgerton actor opened up about his fatherhood plans, revealing that he is considering adoption and co-parenting options.

“Yes, it's such a privilege for a man, but I can't bring children into my lifestyle now,” he told the outlet.

Bailey went on to share, “I want to make sure I'm going to be present, I'm reading books on adoption. I might coparent with a woman, but I'm thinking it will be with a man.”

He further talked about the challenges that still exist today for a gay man while revealing that he was heckled in the street after holding hands with his ex boyfriend.

“I've always been a confident hand-holder in relationships,” he said.

Bailey further added, “I had a boyfriend who wasn't experienced at holding hands in public. We got heckled in London. But that kind of behaviour is now outweighed by the smiles you get.”

Although, Jonathan keeps his private life out of the spotlight, the actor sparked dating rumors with James Ellis back in 2019 after they shared a kiss at the Olivier Awards.

On the work front, Jonathan bailey is currently enjoying the success of screenplay adaptation of Wicked.

Jonathan Bailey first wife:

Jonathan Bailey doesn't appear to have been married before. He is openly gay.

Does Jonathan Bailey have a child?

Jonathan Bailey does not have any children. However, he recently expressed his desire to adopt a child.

