Dara Huang reflects on co parenting success as she juggles work commitments

Dara Huang, the former partner of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, recently shared a glimpse into her busy schedule, revealing she was in Switzerland for work commitments.
Posting on her Instagram story, the American architect mentioned, "In Switzerland today for work," highlighting her international engagements.
This update follows her son, Christopher Woolf (known as Wolfie), attending the Royal Christmas Carol Service with his father and stepmother, Princess Beatrice.
The service, hosted annually by Princess Kate since 2021, featured a touching moment between Wolfie and Prince Louis, showcasing their close bond.
Wolfie might spend this Christmas at Sandringham with the Royal Family, marking another significant moment in his connection with British royalty.
Last year, he celebrated the holidays in Florida with Huang, enjoying a magical trip to Disney World. Originally from Florida, Huang now resides in the UK to co-parent Wolfie with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who married Princess Beatrice in 2020 in a private ceremony.
In the past, Huang has spoken positively about her co-parenting arrangement with Edoardo and Princess Beatrice, emphasizing a respectful and collaborative approach to raising their son.
She told Harper's Bazaar: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'
"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy. It's all about your point of view.
"I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn’t make any sense. It's about creating a happy home and lifestyle."