Entertainment

Beyoncé makes first statement after Jay-Z teenager rape case

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z had been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old last week

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Beyoncé makes first statement after Jay-Z teenager rape case
Beyoncé makes first statement after Jay-Z teenager rape case

Beyoncé has released first statement through her publicist after Jay-Z got accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs last week.

Earlier this week, Queen Bey’s fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that TMZ Sports had reported that her NFL performance time was being “extended” past the traditional 15 minute runtime.

The post read, “A typical NFL game halftime is around 12-15 minutes… but league sources tell us that’ll be beefed up when ‘Yoncé takes the stage after the second quarter of the Houston Texans’ home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.”

Netflix and the NFL announced that the pop star will headline the Christmas-day game Halftime Show.

Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure responded to the fan page, “Untrue. Her performance will not be 20 minutes.”

The major statement came after Jay-Z denied the rape accusations and filed a motion for victim to revealed her identity.

On December 8, the American rapper posted a lengthy response to the filing on Roc Nation's X account and called it "a blackmail attempt."

He wrote, "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

Moreover, Beyoncé and Jay-Z had made first red carpet public appearance after the assault accusations earlier this week.

Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'

Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt

Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Priyanka Chopra marks major milestone after anniversary celebrations

Priyanka Chopra marks major milestone after anniversary celebrations

Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win

Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour debut wins hearts with touching gesture
Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour debut wins hearts with touching gesture
Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year
Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year
Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury
Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury
Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record
Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement
Taylor Swift makes history at Billboard Music Awards with new milestone
Taylor Swift makes history at Billboard Music Awards with new milestone
Diddy faces fresh blow amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy
Diddy faces fresh blow amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy
Meghan Trainor gives major update on her ‘too much’ botox mishap
Meghan Trainor gives major update on her ‘too much’ botox mishap
Brianna LaPaglia makes shocking allegations against ex Zach Bryan
Brianna LaPaglia makes shocking allegations against ex Zach Bryan