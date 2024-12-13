Beyoncé makes first statement after Jay-Z teenager rape case

Beyoncé has released first statement through her publicist after Jay-Z got accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs last week.
Earlier this week, Queen Bey’s fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that TMZ Sports had reported that her NFL performance time was being “extended” past the traditional 15 minute runtime.
The post read, “A typical NFL game halftime is around 12-15 minutes… but league sources tell us that’ll be beefed up when ‘Yoncé takes the stage after the second quarter of the Houston Texans’ home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.”
Netflix and the NFL announced that the pop star will headline the Christmas-day game Halftime Show.
Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure responded to the fan page, “Untrue. Her performance will not be 20 minutes.”
The major statement came after Jay-Z denied the rape accusations and filed a motion for victim to revealed her identity.
On December 8, the American rapper posted a lengthy response to the filing on Roc Nation's X account and called it "a blackmail attempt."
He wrote, "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"
Moreover, Beyoncé and Jay-Z had made first red carpet public appearance after the assault accusations earlier this week.