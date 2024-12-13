Talha Anjum makes surprise announcement after new album release 

Talha Anjum is on course to ending a year with a bang!
Having been crowned Spotify’s most streamed Pakistani artist last week, the singer is cresting on a high with debut film titled Kattar Karachi, which is slated to hit Pakistani cinemas on December 20, 2024.
This new action-packed thriller, directed by Abdul Wali Baloch, features Talha as the protagonist, Imran Ashraf as the villain and Kinza Hashmi as the lead female actor.
The Bematlab singer shared the good news with all movie-buffs, "I'm excited to share this amazing news with my fans, my film Kattar Karachi is hitting cinemas across Pakistan! Thank you for your unwavering love and support. Here's to new beginnings and unforgettable journeys!"
At the same time, Talha treated his 1.6million YouTube subscribers by sharing the official trailer lasting 1 minute and 22 seconds on December 11, 2024.
The trailer opened with the cacophony of night traffic and police sirens on Karachi streets.
"Get ready for an epic battle in Kattar Karachi, an intense action-packed thriller that explores the fight for freedom against a ruthless establishment," read the film’s description.
To note, Talha Anjum’s soothing vocals and rap have struck a cord with his fans.