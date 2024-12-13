Royal

King Charles breaks silence as Buckingham Palace receives shocking news

Royal Family shares official statement on recent incident linked with Buckingham Palace controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024


King Charles III has reacted to the shocking incident caused by a staff member from Buckingham Palace.

As reported by The Sun, a Royal Family's maid was arrested on Tuesday night from a pre-Christmas party for punching the manager and smashing glasses.

The party which was arranged for over 50 staff members of the Buckingham Palace at All Bar One at Victoria street went out of control when a woman, believed to be among the palace staffers started behaving irrationally, as per the eye witnesses.

Although, the woman was released after staying in police custody for a night over charges of criminal offense, property damage and common assault a Buckingham Palace official has issued a statement on behalf of King Charles.

“We are aware of an incident ­outside the workplace involving a ­number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace," the statement noted.

The palace insider further added, “While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust ­disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken.”

This shocking incident comes a few days after Kate Middleton hosted one of the highly anticipated Royal events this year, Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030

UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Kate Middleton breaks silence after losing huge title
Kate Middleton breaks silence after losing huge title
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Princess Anne rings in 32nd anniversary without Sir Tim Laurence
Princess Anne rings in 32nd anniversary without Sir Tim Laurence
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join Katy Perry for heartfelt Christmas tradition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join Katy Perry for heartfelt Christmas tradition
King Charles makes first public appearance after Kate Middleton snub
King Charles makes first public appearance after Kate Middleton snub
Prince Andrew brings shame to Royal Family with new controversy
Prince Andrew brings shame to Royal Family with new controversy
Kate Middleton takes shocking decision after losing big honour
Kate Middleton takes shocking decision after losing big honour
Buckingham Palace lands in trouble after shocking incident
Buckingham Palace lands in trouble after shocking incident
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall team up after skipping Kate Carol concert
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall team up after skipping Kate Carol concert
Dara Huang reflects on co parenting success as she juggles work commitments
Dara Huang reflects on co parenting success as she juggles work commitments
Queen Camilla hosts Christmas celebration with terminally ill children
Queen Camilla hosts Christmas celebration with terminally ill children
Royal Family drops glimpses of Queen Camilla’s Christmas tree trimming party
Royal Family drops glimpses of Queen Camilla’s Christmas tree trimming party