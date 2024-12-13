King Charles breaks silence as Buckingham Palace receives shocking news

King Charles III has reacted to the shocking incident caused by a staff member from Buckingham Palace.
As reported by The Sun, a Royal Family's maid was arrested on Tuesday night from a pre-Christmas party for punching the manager and smashing glasses.
The party which was arranged for over 50 staff members of the Buckingham Palace at All Bar One at Victoria street went out of control when a woman, believed to be among the palace staffers started behaving irrationally, as per the eye witnesses.
Although, the woman was released after staying in police custody for a night over charges of criminal offense, property damage and common assault a Buckingham Palace official has issued a statement on behalf of King Charles.
“We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace," the statement noted.
The palace insider further added, “While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken.”
This shocking incident comes a few days after Kate Middleton hosted one of the highly anticipated Royal events this year, Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.