Royal

King Charles makes first public appearance after Kate Middleton snub

The British monarch visited the iconic Battersea Power Station on December 12, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024


King Charles III has made the first public appearance after snubbing Kate Middleton at Christmas Carol Service last week.

On December 6, his majesty and Queen Camilla could not attend the Christmas Carol Service hosted by the Princess of Wales.

Prince William and his three kids–Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte also attended the service.

However, Charles tried to make up for the snub by donating several fir trees from Windsor Great Park for the service.

The British monarch visited the iconic Battersea Power Station on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Charles was greeted by Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, Chairman of Battersea Project Holding Company, Donagh O’Sullivan, CEO of Battersea Power Station Development Company, Sir Kenneth Olisa, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, Colleen Harris MVO Deputy Lieutenant.

His Excellency Dato’ Zakri Jaafar, the Malaysian High Commissioner, Sana Jafri, Mayor of Wandsworth, Marsha De Cordova, MP for Battersea, Councillor Kemi Akinola, Deputy Leader of Wandsworth Council and CEO of The King’s Trust, Jonathan Townsend were also present at the Power Station to meet the monarch.

During the outing, King Charles also met with members of the local community including schoolchildren from Chesterton Primary School.

