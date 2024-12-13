Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

Sarah Ferguson shared a delightful life update as Prince Andrew hit with huge controversy.
As per a new controversy which unfolded on Thursday after a court hearing an alleged Chinese spy in close link to the Duke of York has been banned from the UK.
Prince Andrew invited the Chinese businessman to his birthday party in 2021, where he authorised him to act on behalf of the duke to seek potential investors from China.
This act was ruled a serious breach of national security creating yet another controversy for the disgraced prince.
Amidst ex-husband Andrew's legal woes, Sarah surprisingly shared a delightful video of herself from her visit to the My Life My Say organisation.
In the Instagram reel, Fergie could be seen interacting with the volunteers of the charity on a round table meeting.
Sarah's video was accompanied by a statement, which read, "As the Co-Founder and Global Ambassador for the @youthimpactcouncil I’m determined to help elevate the voices of young people."
"This week I had the delight of co-hosting a roundtable with @mylifemysay, @dan_lawes, @institutegc and Ryan Wain to help strengthen the meaningful engagement of youth across the FCDO and UN," it added.
Sarah expressed her joy for attending the event noting, "It was great to hear from my Y.I.C members, @amielbakshi and @pooja.tilvawala, as we met with several stakeholders from across the UN ecosystem to discuss how and why the UK does not currently have an official Youth Representative at the United Nations. Thank you also to @usglobalyouthenvoy and @paullierfelipe for your contributions."
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew who share two daughter Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice tied the knot in 1986 and got divorced in 1996.