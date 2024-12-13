Royal

Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

The Duchess of York makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew hit with new controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024

Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble


Sarah Ferguson shared a delightful life update as Prince Andrew hit with huge controversy.

As per a new controversy which unfolded on Thursday after a court hearing an alleged Chinese spy in close link to the Duke of York has been banned from the UK.

Prince Andrew invited the Chinese businessman to his birthday party in 2021, where he authorised him to act on behalf of the duke to seek potential investors from China.

This act was ruled a serious breach of national security creating yet another controversy for the disgraced prince.

Amidst ex-husband Andrew's legal woes, Sarah surprisingly shared a delightful video of herself from her visit to the My Life My Say organisation.

In the Instagram reel, Fergie could be seen interacting with the volunteers of the charity on a round table meeting.

Sarah's video was accompanied by a statement, which read, "As the Co-Founder and Global Ambassador for the @youthimpactcouncil I’m determined to help elevate the voices of young people."

"This week I had the delight of co-hosting a roundtable with @mylifemysay, @dan_lawes, @institutegc and Ryan Wain to help strengthen the meaningful engagement of youth across the FCDO and UN," it added.

Sarah expressed her joy for attending the event noting, "It was great to hear from my Y.I.C members, @amielbakshi and @pooja.tilvawala, as we met with several stakeholders from across the UN ecosystem to discuss how and why the UK does not currently have an official Youth Representative at the United Nations. Thank you also to @usglobalyouthenvoy and @paullierfelipe for your contributions."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew who share two daughter Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice tied the knot in 1986 and got divorced in 1996.

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030

UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Kate Middleton breaks silence after losing huge title
Kate Middleton breaks silence after losing huge title
Princess Anne rings in 32nd anniversary without Sir Tim Laurence
Princess Anne rings in 32nd anniversary without Sir Tim Laurence
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join Katy Perry for heartfelt Christmas tradition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join Katy Perry for heartfelt Christmas tradition
King Charles makes first public appearance after Kate Middleton snub
King Charles makes first public appearance after Kate Middleton snub
Prince Andrew brings shame to Royal Family with new controversy
Prince Andrew brings shame to Royal Family with new controversy
King Charles breaks silence as Buckingham Palace receives shocking news
King Charles breaks silence as Buckingham Palace receives shocking news
Kate Middleton takes shocking decision after losing big honour
Kate Middleton takes shocking decision after losing big honour
Buckingham Palace lands in trouble after shocking incident
Buckingham Palace lands in trouble after shocking incident
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall team up after skipping Kate Carol concert
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall team up after skipping Kate Carol concert
Dara Huang reflects on co parenting success as she juggles work commitments
Dara Huang reflects on co parenting success as she juggles work commitments
Queen Camilla hosts Christmas celebration with terminally ill children
Queen Camilla hosts Christmas celebration with terminally ill children
Royal Family drops glimpses of Queen Camilla’s Christmas tree trimming party
Royal Family drops glimpses of Queen Camilla’s Christmas tree trimming party