Kate Middleton breaks silence after losing huge title

Kate Middleton pays tribute to key figure over her "selfless" work for cancer.
Just a day after losing the chance to win Times' Person of the Year title, the Princess of Wales shared a delightful yet heart melting video to express gratitude towards a young girl, Liv, who works as a volunteer for a cancer support charity.
The soul purpose of the video, which featured Liv writing letters and then putting them into the envelops was to thank the young girl for attending the Christmas Carol Service last Friday.
In a heartfelt note written alongside the video, Kate revealed, "Liv volunteers for charity @frommetoyouletters that invites people to write letters to friends or family members with cancer, or to ‘donate’ a letter to a stranger in hospital."
She contniued, "Her selfless work has made a difference to so many people."
Princess Kate further noted that, "It was a pleasure to have Liv and so many worthy volunteers like her join us at the Together At Christmas Carol Service last week."