Royal

King Charles joins young creatives at Apple event in Battersea

The British monarch had a joyful meeting with young people from The King’s Trust at Apple event in Battersea

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024

King Charles spent a “wonderful afternoon” with creative talent at Apple!

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Friday, December 13, the Royal Family shared a delightful video in which the 76-year-old British monarch can be seen having joyful interaction with the young people from his charitable organization, The King’s Trust.

The event was also joined by the English singer-songwriter Raye, who showed a “special festive performance.”

“A wonderful afternoon spent with creative talent at @Apple - culminating in a special festive performance by the extraordinary @Raye!” read the caption.

It continued, “In the offices at @BatterseaPwrStn, The King spent time with young people from The @KingsTrust, who are being supported by Apple.”

“The company has long supported education across the UK with programmes for learners of all ages and backgrounds, aiming to expand opportunities, teach key skills needed to succeed in the workforce, and bolster the local tech industry pipeline,” the caption added.

Sharing some information about the partnership, the post also noted that this collaboration aims to boost confidence and provide a platform for creative minds to improve their skills.

“The King’s Trust and Apple have partnered to co-create and integrate technology workshop sessions into programmes to empower young people to build confidence and develop creative digital skills,” concluded the post.

This appearance of the King comes just a day after he made a visit to the iconic Battersea Power Station on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

