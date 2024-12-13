Royal

Princess Kate excludes Prince Andrew from Christmas Carol Service

The festive event held annually since 2021

  by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024

Princess Kate excludes Prince Andrew from Christmas Carol Service


Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie were notably absent from this year’s Together At Christmas carol service, hosted by the Princess of Wales.

The festive event, held annually since 2021, saw senior royals in attendance, including Prince William, their three children, Zara Tindall, and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

However, insider sources suggest that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were not invited by Princess Kate. 

According to a report in The Mail, any suggestion of inviting Andrew, even if seated discreetly behind a pillar, was reportedly dismissed.

Princess Eugenie, who has attended the event every year since its inception, was also absent this time. 

Her plans appear to differ this year, as Express reports that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, may spend Christmas with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are believed to have extended an invitation to the couple.

