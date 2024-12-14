Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday

Taylor Swift’s viral dancer marked her 35th birthday with a major announcement, delighting fans with an unexpected twist.
As per Hello Magazine, the Lover crooner’s crew members shared sweet memories of Eras Tour, after it was concluded on December 08, 2024.
Jan Ravnik, Swift’s dancer who got fame in 2023 due to his performance during Lavender Haze, took to his social media account to express gratitude to Taylor Swift for "changing my life", adding the wanted to announce that "the ladder and I have mutually decided to part ways professionally".
"However, we remain on good terms. It’s currently in a quiet retirement community (a.k.a. my living room), helping me paint walls and hang shelves. We ask for privacy and understanding during this heartfelt transition," Jan quipped.
"I still can’t find the words to fully describe what I’m feeling. It’s like there’s this weight in my chest, a mix of gratitude, love and sadness, because saying ‘thank you’ just doesn’t seem enough," he added.
The dancer said, "I never imagined I’d be performing in front of sold out stadiums across the globe. Night after night, I got to share the stage with the most dedicated, creative, and passionate people.”
Concluding his note, he thanked Swift, saying, “And of course, thank you to Taylor for setting a bar so high it made every one of us rise to the challenge. We’ve created memories, we’ve shared laughs and tears along the way. I am not same person I was 2 years ago and I can easily say these were the best years of my life. Thank you @taylorswift for changing my life!!"
To note, Taylor Swift’s ground-breaking Eras Tour brought $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales, making it the first $2 billion tour in history.