Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom' 

Imran Ashraf and Sonya Hussyn have been spotted together in one frame!
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor shared a beautiful picture from the filming of his upcoming drama serial.
In the image shared, the actors were captured in entirely different avatars, all charged up for their respective roles.
Alongside the click, Imran penned a caption praising Sonya’s exceptional acting skills, “She is not just an actress she is a powerhouse.”
He further sparked excitement,noting, “Bass Thora sa intezar MAZAY ANAY WALAY HEIN INSHALLAH.”
Soon after the photo circulated on social media, Netizens filled the comments section with enthusiasm.
One fan wrote, “Can’t wait for this drama.”
Another penned, “I am very excited.”
“My fav,” a third user chimed.
“Eagerly awaiting the on-screen MAGIC of the DYNAMIC DUO,” the fourth noted.
Tentatively titled Masoom, the drama will seemingly deliver an engaging storyline which will seemingly be another standout addition to the Pakistani television.
Social media hype around the project reflects high anticipation, as viewers eagerly await its release on Hum TV.
It is pertinent to mention that Imran Ashraf has expressed his deep desire to collaborate with the Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia.