Trending

Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'

Sonya Hussyn and Imran Ashraf team up for an upcoming project titled ' Masoom'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of Masoom
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom' 

Imran Ashraf and Sonya Hussyn have been spotted together in one frame!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor shared a beautiful picture from the filming of his upcoming drama serial. 

In the image shared, the actors were captured in entirely different avatars, all charged up for their respective roles.

Alongside the click, Imran penned a caption praising Sonya’s exceptional acting skills, “She is not just an actress she is a powerhouse.”


He further sparked excitement,noting, “Bass Thora sa intezar MAZAY ANAY WALAY HEIN INSHALLAH.”

Soon after the photo circulated on social media, Netizens filled the comments section with enthusiasm. 

One fan wrote, “Can’t wait for this drama.”

Another penned, “I am very excited.”

“My fav,” a third user chimed.

“Eagerly awaiting the on-screen MAGIC of the DYNAMIC DUO,” the fourth noted.

Tentatively titled Masoom, the drama will seemingly deliver an engaging storyline which will seemingly be another standout addition to the Pakistani television.

Social media hype around the project reflects high anticipation, as viewers eagerly await its release on Hum TV.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran Ashraf has expressed his deep desire to collaborate with the Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia. 

Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds

Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds
Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers

Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers
Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence

Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence
Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update

Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles
Saif Ali Khan stabbed after robber breaks into Mumbai home
Saif Ali Khan stabbed after robber breaks into Mumbai home
Honey Singh sparks concern with his current health status
Honey Singh sparks concern with his current health status
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral
Armaan Malik shares his aspirations for 2025: 'I really want to'
Armaan Malik shares his aspirations for 2025: 'I really want to'
Atif Aslam makes shocking revelation about music
Atif Aslam makes shocking revelation about music
Nargis Fakhri describes Bollywood dance 'as alien'
Nargis Fakhri describes Bollywood dance 'as alien'
Iqra Aziz husband Yasir Hussain debunks death reports with hilarious response
Iqra Aziz husband Yasir Hussain debunks death reports with hilarious response
Alia Bhatt flaunts her athletic side in viral new clicks
Alia Bhatt flaunts her athletic side in viral new clicks
Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress
Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress
Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos
Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos
Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self
Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self