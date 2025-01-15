Honey Singh sparks concern with his current health status 

Trending

  Web Desk
  January 15, 2025
Honey Singh referred to himself as a ‘mental patient.’

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty posted a teaser video of her conversation with Singh at her podcast titled Chapter 2.

At the show, the duo addressed facts about bipolar disorder, with Honey sharing the time he went through a super-tough phase. 

In the video shared, the Brown Rang crooner said, “I've gone in-depths, I'm such a bad case of bipolar disorder.”

Rhea then went on speaking about Singh’s documentary and how she maintained mixed feelings after watching it 

She further went on thanking Singh for surviving the difficult times with wit to which he replied, "Akbar The Great is meeting Alexander The Great. Two fighters are meeting."

Last December, the Indian singer made waves as Netflix released Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a docu-film that revolves around the life of the hip-hop star.

It further sheds light on the man behind the headlines, from his meteoric rise in the music industry to the challenges and controversies he faced along the way. 

For the unversed, Honey Singh has many times been vocal about his much-discussed divorce from Shalini Talwar. 

