Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Minal Khan proved she is a die-hard Justin Bieber fan!
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Jalan actress treated her fans to a 5-minute long reel effortlessly vibing to Bieber’s smash hit titled Baby along with sister Aiman and her brother.
In the clip shared, the twin sisters could not stop grooving to the beats during the long drive
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal's husband, tried hard to control his laughter while driving a car 'full of BELIEBERS."
However, Muneeb Butt, who teased his exciting new project, was nowhere to be seen.
“Okay. I had HUGE Justin bieber posters in my cupboard maybe I still do? Enjoy a car full of BELIEBERS?Just for fun,” the mom-of-one captioned, expressing her staunch fondness for the Hollywood singing sensation.
Soon after that, followers showered love at the squad in the comments section of the post.
One fan in awe wrote, “Cute sisters.”
Another added, “Ahsan’s patience level.”
“2 Happy Scorpios,” a third user noted.
“This is a crazy gang,” a fourth user penned.
It is pertinent to mention that Minal's post came mere days after she conquered hearts at Kinza Hashmi's dinner bash.
To note, Minal Khan exchanged vows with co-actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram back in September 2021.