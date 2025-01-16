Sports

Conor McGregor hit with lawsuit over alleged sexual assault at NBA finals

Former UFC star faces civil suit over sexually assaulting women at 2023 NBA finals

Irish professional boxer Conor McGregor hit with a new lawsuit for sexually assaulting a woman during the 2023 NBA finals in Miami.

According to The Guardian, the civil lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, in the US district court for the southern district of Florida against Anmed McGregor, the Miami Heat, and Basketball Properties LLC, which operates the Kaseya Centre, as defendants.

The woman accused a professional mixed martial artist and actor of sexually assaulting her in the VIP bathroom at the arena after Game 4 between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets on 9 June 2023.

The 49-year-old plaintiff, identified as the vice president of Wall Street, alleged that Lightweight Champion, despite being visibly intoxicated, was served alcohol by the staff.

The attorney of the woman James Dunn said that her client had decided to bring the lawsuit after a media outlet revealed her identity.

Selma Sun quoted Dunn saying in an emailed statement, “After the Miami-Dade County Prosecutor’s office elected not to pursue criminal charges, a civil case is the only avenue that my client has to seek justice in this case.”

The lawsuit asks for compensatory damages exceeding $75,000, medical expenses, and other relief.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old’s attorney, Barbara Llanes, stated, “Almost two years and at least three lawyers later, the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed.”

Furthermore, the incident was initially reported to Miami police on June 11, 2023, but after four months, in October 2023, the Florida State Attorney’s office decided not to pursue criminal charges against McGregor, who denied the allegation and called it a “shakedown.”

