Saif Ali Khan's team issue first statement after robbery incident at Bandra residence

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan attacked at his Bandra residence on Thursday morning

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
Saif Ali Khan is on the road to recovery post home invasion.

Famous Bollywood couple Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra residence was the site of an attempted burglary in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Stabbed during the unfortunate incident, the Adipurush actor was taken to the nearest hospital in the city to undergo surgery.

Amid all the chaos, Saif’s team has now issued an update addressing the current situation at hand.

The official statement read, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident.”

“We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time,” it further read.

As per a previous update, Saif received six injuries- two deep, two mid and two superficial.

Of the two deep injuries, a source stated, "Fortunately, it has not affected the spine."

An insider further added, "He was very lucky that the stabs have not affected any of his vital organs. It appears to have been attacked by a knife and he was actually thwarting a robbery attempt.”

To note, Kareena Kapoor was reportedly not at home during the time of the attempted robbery as she enjoyed night out with her girl squad. 

