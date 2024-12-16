Entertainment

Liam Payne fall eyewitness reveals shocking details

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne passed away in October 2024 after a fatal fall from a hotel balcony

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Liam Payne’s death's actual reason still under debate months after his tragic demise.

The For You singer’s life-ending fall was witnessed by a hotel guest, Bret Watson, in CasaSur Palermmo, Buenos Aires, who was staying in the hotel for his wedding. 

In a short interview shared by TMZ with the eyewitness for a documentary ‘TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame?” set to air on December 16, 2024, Bret revealed that he was in his room on the first floor with his wedding planner, when they saw someone falling off.

Still shaken by the events of that day, Bret said that the sound the body made after hitting the ground was more haunting than witnessing the fall.

According to Bret, he and other wedding guests did come across the 31-year-old throughout the day and witnessed him getting more intoxicated by hours.

The last encounter of Bret was when the hotel staff carried the English singer from the lobby to his room, where they left him alone before the eventual fall.

Bret Watson’s version of the day’s event creates a question mark on Liam’s friend Roger Nores. 

Previously, Rogers made a statement that when he left Liam in his room, the former One Direction singer was in good spirits and only a little tipsy.

Roger is in the spotlight as the prosecutors wants to charge him with abandonment.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Liam Payne was searching for cocaine during the day, even approaching Roger via text for some amount of the drug. 

