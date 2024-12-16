Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth extends family with wife Elsa Pataky: 'Our new member'

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky tied knot in 2010 and are parents to three adorable kids

  by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are welcoming new member to family!

The loved-up couple, who tied the knot in 2010, are already parents to three adorable kids, a daughter, India, 12, and 10-year-old twins, Tristan, and Sasha. 

And now the pair has extended their family with a cute addition- a German Shepherd dog.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actress announced the jouful news to her followers.

“Our new member of the family, a beautiful German Shepherd. Thanks @capaill_coloured_gsd_australia we are completely in love!” she wrote alongside selfies and photos of their beautiful dog.


However, soon after Pataky’s announcement, her fans reacted to the news with disappointment over purchasing a dog from a breeder.

"I hope Elsa adopted this dog. If she didn't… well she lost an opportunity to do something great like saving a life and influencing others in doing the same,” one user wrote.

While another noted, "Dog lovers make it our business to spread the word of the RIGHT thing to do. Adopt, Always!!!!"

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky often share updates from their family life on social media.

