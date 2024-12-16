Sports

Cycling legend Mark Cavendish to receive Lifetime Achievement Award by BBC

Cavendish is widely considered as one of the greatest road sprinters of all time

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
The most successful sprinter in cycling history, Mark Cavendish is set to receive a a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BBC for Sports Personality of the Year on Tuesday, December 17.

The player wrapped up his career with a win at the Tour de France Criterium in Singapore on Sunday, November 10.

On Monday morning, the BBC announced that Cavendish would receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at an event taking place at MediaCity in Salford.

The 39-year-old expressed his gratitude, "It's such an amazing feeling - what an honour.”

He went on to share, “I’ve been riding for 20 years and I've done everything I can so to be awarded this is something very, very special.”

The “player further expressed, “I’m very fortunate I've done everything I wanted to do, and proud that's more than many other people have done as well. I always dreamed of having my name alongside those greats I grew up watching."

He began his professional career on the road in 2005 in a feeder team for T-Mobile.

Cavendish is widely considered as one of the greatest road sprinters of all time. He won his first Tour stage in 2008 for Team Columbia.

He also broke the record for most Tour de France stage wins with win in Saint Vulbas in July.

