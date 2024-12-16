Varun Dhawan shares new updates about upcoming film 'Baby John' 

Varun Dhawan talked about Baby John, being a remake of Theri.
In an interview with India Today, Varun revealed, "When Atlee came with this film, there was a reason behind it, and he said that we had to change a lot of the geography of the film.”
He continued, “We have to use it as an adaptation and not really a proper remake, and I think that's what's done.”
“Like you see, a lot of the frames and a lot of the story angles are different," Varun added.
The Coolie No.1 actor further explained, "So, if someone comes in expecting a book-by-book remake, they will be disappointed because that's not what the film is. It's an adaptation. We're not running away from that, but it's more of an adaptation."
Baby John is an action-drama, in which Varun essays the role of a police officer and single father.
The Bawaal actor unveiled an action-packed trailer of the film last week, showcasing the bond with his on-screen daughter.
On the personal front, Varun Dhawan welcomed daughter Lara with wife Natasha Dalal on June 3, 2024.