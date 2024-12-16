Rylie Shaw, ‘Tulip Hill’ star, set to tie the knot?

Rylie Shaw is gearing up to get united in a wedlock soon!
The 20-year-old rising social media star and content creator, who is known for her roles in Tulip Hill and Where We Were, has recently revealed on her official Instagram handle that she is soon going to tie the knot with her fiancée Logan, whom she got engaged in November 2024.
On Sunday, December 15, the influencer once again turned to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen trying on some of the gorgeous wedding gowns as she prepares to become a bride soon.
The athlete, who has been suffering from a disorder called Narcolepsy, which makes it difficult for brain to track sleep schedule, captioned her post stating, “Thx @dresserbridal for taking care of me on this special day!”
In the video, the YouTuber was seen entering a beautiful boutique where she tried on multiple wedding dresses.
She also praised the boutique’s services for making her feel so “special” there as she planned to make a big choice regarding her wedding dress.
To cheer up their favorite social media star, Rylie Shaw’s fans swamped the post with their joyful comments.
“Those turns we so amazing,” praised one. Another gushed, “You look so beautiful!!’
Meanwhile, a third expressed, “OMG IM SO EXCITED FOR YOU.”
Rylie Shaw Age:
The popular content creator was born on August 30, 2004 in the United States of America. She is 20 years old.
Rylie Shaw Net Worth:
Rylie Shaw’s net worth is estimated to be $53.6K to $322K according to Youtubers.me.
Rylie Shaw Instagram:
The well-known athlete and cheerleader, Rylie Shaw, who goes by username rylie_shaw_ on Instagram, as over 224K followers on her social media handle.
Her Instagram is a reflection of her day-to-day adventures.