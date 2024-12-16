Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal

Buckingham Palace has released a beaming video of King Charles as Prince Andrew spy scandal intensifies.
The official Instagram account of the royal family shared an adorable video of monarch honoring the brave individuals with prestigious awards.
“Last week, in a special reception at Buckingham Palace, The King honored individuals with The King’s Gallantry Medal and The King’s Commendation for Bravery in recognition of their extraordinary acts of bravery,” they wrote along the clip.
The caption further reads, “Amongst recipients was Georgia Laurie, who was awarded the medal for her heroic actions when saving her sister from a crocodile attack in Mexico in 2021!”
“Congratulations to all the recipients for their remarkable bravery!” it added.
In the video, King Charles could be seen beaming with delight as he honored individuals with The King’s Gallantry Medal and The King’s Commendation for Bravery.
The heartwarming video of monarch comes as Prince Andrew faced another huge scandal as the Duke of York’s links with the banned alleged Chinese spy revealed to public after a court hearing on Thursday.