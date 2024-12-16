Royal

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal

The Duke of York embroiled in huge scandal as his links to a banned Chinese spy revealed

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024


Buckingham Palace has released a beaming video of King Charles as Prince Andrew spy scandal intensifies.

The official Instagram account of the royal family shared an adorable video of monarch honoring the brave individuals with prestigious awards.

“Last week, in a special reception at Buckingham Palace, The King honored individuals with The King’s Gallantry Medal and The King’s Commendation for Bravery in recognition of their extraordinary acts of bravery,” they wrote along the clip.

The caption further reads, “Amongst recipients was Georgia Laurie, who was awarded the medal for her heroic actions when saving her sister from a crocodile attack in Mexico in 2021!”

“Congratulations to all the recipients for their remarkable bravery!” it added.

In the video, King Charles could be seen beaming with delight as he honored individuals with The King’s Gallantry Medal and The King’s Commendation for Bravery.

The heartwarming video of monarch comes as Prince Andrew faced another huge scandal as the Duke of York’s links with the banned alleged Chinese spy revealed to public after a court hearing on Thursday.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations
King Charles set to take Andrew's title as Chinese spy scandal heats up
King Charles set to take Andrew's title as Chinese spy scandal heats up